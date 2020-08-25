Montana halts transfers from 3 jails with COVID-19 outbreaks

Prior to the movement suspension, at least 58 inmates had been transferred out of the Cascade and Yellowstone county jails to state facilities since May 1, Bright said. Comparable figures for Big Horn County were not immediately available.

State health officials on Tuesday reported six additional deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 97 since the first infection was reported in Montana on March 11. Five of the deaths were in Yellowstone County.

Three of those deaths were at senior living facilities, including a resident of Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings where 17 people have died after most residents and staff got infected.

Yellowstone has about 15% of the state's population, but accounts for about 40% of the deaths to date. It has roughly half the infections that are still considered active.

An additional 136 new virus cases were confirmed statewide on Tuesday, including 39 in Cascade County and 19 in Yellowstone.

The number of infections is believed to be much higher because not all people have been tested and because people can have COVID-19 without feeling symptoms.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, such as a fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some - especially older adults and people with existing health problems - it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.