Montana lawmakers respond to swift Afghanistan collapse

Tester in 2011 traveled to Afghanistan where he met with members of the Montana National Guard and met with the governor of Kandahar Province, a fellow farmer. Early in his tenure, Tester had called for the Defense Department to show Americans its detailed plan for Afghanistan.

Exiting Afghanistan was the right thing to do, said Rosendale, but the execution has been botched. The fact that the U.S.-supported Afghan government completely collapsed as the Taliban reclaimed the country was evidence of “decades of failure and deception by the bipartisan foreign police elite.”

“This withdrawal has been severely and catastrophically mismanaged, but this does not change the basic fact that it was the right decision, embraced by both President Trump and Biden, and one that I have long publicly supported,” Rosendale said in a press release. “The chaos we’re seeing is not an excuse to flood our country with refugees from Afghanistan.”