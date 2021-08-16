Montana lawmakers respond to swift Afghanistan collapse

Montana’s congressional delegation reacted Monday to the chaotic collapse of Afghanistan following the withdraw of the U.S. military troops.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester called for getting members of the 20-year-old U.S. mission in Afghanistan, and those supporting the U.S., out safely.
Rep. Matt Rosendale and Sen. Steve Daines blamed the disastrous exit on President Joe Biden. Remarks from the delegation were issued by email.
“I’m closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan. Our priority must be the safety of U.S. citizens, personnel, and those who supported our mission there,” Tester said. “I urge the Biden Administration to do everything in their power to provide security for those wishing to leave Kabul.”
Tester, a Democrat, said nothing of Biden’s decision to withdraw most U.S. forces before non-military government workers and U.S. citizens left the country. The Biden administration announced over the weekend that it was sending 5,000 troops back in to secure the exit of non-military personnel.
Tester in 2011 traveled to Afghanistan where he met with members of the Montana National Guard and met with the governor of Kandahar Province, a fellow farmer. Early in his tenure, Tester had called for the Defense Department to show Americans its detailed plan for Afghanistan.
Exiting Afghanistan was the right thing to do, said Rosendale, but the execution has been botched. The fact that the U.S.-supported Afghan government completely collapsed as the Taliban reclaimed the country was evidence of “decades of failure and deception by the bipartisan foreign police elite.”
“This withdrawal has been severely and catastrophically mismanaged, but this does not change the basic fact that it was the right decision, embraced by both President Trump and Biden, and one that I have long publicly supported,” Rosendale said in a press release. “The chaos we’re seeing is not an excuse to flood our country with refugees from Afghanistan.”
Rosendale was Montana’s only congressmember to acknowledge the U.S. exit was the product of two presidencies. Trump negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban last year, going as far as agreeing to host Taliban leaders at Camp David, though that meeting was called off at the last minute. At one point in the 2020 election, Trump suggested U.S. troops would be home by Christmas of that year, though the final truce was for U.S. troops to exit Afghanistan by June 2021. There would be no attacks on U.S. forces before the exit, according to the agreement, which the Taliban observed beginning in February 2020.
Biden later moved the end of the Afghan war to Aug. 31. There was a wrong assumption that Afghanistan’s U.S.-supported government and army would put up some resistance to the Taliban.
Monday wasn’t the first time Rosendale expressed concern about the Afghan refugees. In July, Rosendale was one of just 16 representatives of the 435-member U.S. House to oppose increasing the number of visas granted to Afghans, the purposed being to get Afghans who helped U.S. forces out of the country. The offer extended to the immediate family members of those Afghans, as well.
Daines’ remarks most closely reflected those of the former president Trump. The Montana Republican put the Afghan collapse squarely on Biden.
“At a time when our country and world greatly needed leadership, President Biden is nowhere to be found. He withdrew our troops from Afghanistan with no strategy or plan, and it has endangered our armed forces, put American lives at risk, made America less safe and secure, weakened our allies and triggered a humanitarian crisis. This failure has empowered the very terrorists American forces fought for decades, and will make future nations think twice before helping our troops. The 9/11 terrorist attack was first planned by terrorists in Afghanistan — we can’t let a similar tragedy ever happen again,” Daines said.
Trump on Sunday called for Joe Biden "to resign in disgrace,” offering an everything bagel of grievances and suggesting, again, that Trump was the true winner of the 2020 election.
There was a time when Daines and Trump were out of sync on Afghanistan withdrawal. Trump campaigned in 2016 on exiting Afghanistan. In December 2018, Trump called for the withdrawal of 7,000 U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Daines that same month said withdrawing U.S. troops was a mistake and that peace needed to be negotiated first. Otherwise, terrorists’ threats to the United States would be created in the vacuum that followed. Daines had traveled that same month to Afghanistan to visit members of the Montana National Guard, who he gifted packs of Hi-Country Beef Jerky.
The senator called for the United States to maintain its presence in Afghanistan until there was a negotiated political settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which was never realized.