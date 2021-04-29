Montana Legislature commissions study of PSC decision

The approval of the investigation in the House along party lines wasn’t without debate, even among those voting for the bill. The University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research will review the PSC’s work. Taxpayers will pay the $75,000 costs from the general fund, this after an earlier attempt to bill the PSC budget for the study was abandoned.

“My fear on what this study bill would accomplish, and why I was originally against it, was this study is to determine the impacts of a cost disallowance,” said Rep. Derek Skees, House Energy Committee chairman from Kalispell, before the House floor vote. “My fear is that the University of Montana, in their study, they'll come back to you guys next cycle and say, this is my nightmare, that you or the PSC doesn't have the right to deny Northwestern Energy cost allowance. So, if by neglect, or some other reason, Northwestern Energy does something wrong on their own part, they can then go to the PSC and (commissioners) won't have the ability to do anything about it because the study bill directed us to change the law to allow them to get away with that. And I think that's wrong.”