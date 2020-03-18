Montana officials advocate for voting by mail as COVID-19 calls election processes into question

Bullock's staff confirmed the governor spoke with Sales, but said responding the pandemic came first.

"The governor's immediate focus is on the measures that are necessary today to slow the growth of new infections of COVID-19. He will be considering all options related to the June primary election as needed," said Marissa Perry, communications director for the governor.

“I did speak to the governor, for full disclosure, too — after the fact," Sales said. "He wasn’t part of my discussion in terms of deciding to do this, but he was one of the first people I called in order to have a conversation with regarding it. He indicated to me that he was moving along these same lines and he had other things on his agenda that were a little more timely. But he said this was something he was considering anyway.”

Sales said he also spoke with Montana House Speaker Greg Hertz, R-Polson, and other legislators about empowering counties to decide whether to switch to a mail ballot election.

Sales did not say he spoke with Montana's top elections official, Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.

Stapleton posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday encouraging Montana voters to consider voting by mail regardless of how COVID-19 will affect election processes.