Montana parties offer compromises on Congressional districting maps

With time running out to create two new U.S. House districts, Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is scrambling to produce a compromise map.
Republicans and Democrats on the bipartisan commission produced two new maps late Thursday outlining Western and Eastern congressional districts. A final map will have to be produced by Nov. 14, the drop-dead deadline prescribed by the Montana Constitution.
The commission will meet Saturday to hear from the public about two semifinal maps drawn last week that commissioners are moving on from. The goal Saturday is to take public testimony and then settle on a final map, ideally with a determination on Nov. 4, though there are already talks about meeting Nov. 9 to settle the matter.
“Whatever map selected on Saturday would be the tentative final map and there would be another public hearing next Thursday, Nov. 4, so the public has time to weigh in,” said Commissioner Joe Lamson, one of two Democrats appointed to the commission by the Montana Legislature’s minority leadership.
The commission is comprised of four members appointed by the Republican and Democratic leadership of the Legislature, with a fifth member appointed by the Montana Supreme Court.
It’s the makeup of the Western District that generated the major sticking points. Republicans have been adamant about including Flathead County in the West District. Likewise, Democrats have spent weeks trying to draw Flathead out, or at least Kalispell and southern Flathead County.
Flathead County by population is the fifth-largest county in the state, but on election nights it delivers the second most Republican ballots, with only the state’s largest county, Yellowstone, delivering more.
Conversely, Democrats have prioritized keeping Gallatin County in the West. Over three decades, Gallatin has gone from the fifth-largest county in Montana to second and become second only to Missoula County for delivering Democratic votes on election night. Gallatin added 29,000 people in the last 10 years and could easily be the Democrats’ best performer before 2030.
Republican commissioners have drawn several maps carving out Gallatin’s liberal core, Bozeman, and sending the city to the Eastern District, while conservative portions of the county are designated to the West.
But the two sides are getting closer. Thursday, Republicans settled on a map that includes Gallatin County and Flathead County in the West, along with the Blackfeet Reservation and portions of Glacier and Pondera counties. The map is a fine-tuned version of one drawn a week earlier, and commissioners Dan Stusek and Jeff Essmann are offering the map as a compromise. The map doesn’t draw Lewis and Clark County in the West where the county anchored by Montana’s Capitol has been previously.
Democrats late Thursday produced a map that includes Flathead County and also the Blackfeet Reservation. In Gallatin County they offered a twist, sending Bozeman and south Gallatin County to the West and conservative Gallatin Valley, anchored by Belgrade, to the East. The northern portion of the county was also sent east. In another turn, not seen before, Democrats proposed including Helena in the West, while designating the rest of Lewis and Clark County to the East.
Much like the political split between the greater, blue-Bozeman area and red Gallatin Valley, Helena is a Democratic-leaning city flanked by a valley where Republican candidates do well.
There is one more big difference between the latest maps. Democrats include Park County in the West, which has become one of the priorities. Republicans place Park County in the Eastern District.
Commissioners indicated to Lee Montana Newspapers that two similar maps might be as close as they come to a compromise. Republicans still objected to the Democrats' congressional districts and visa versa.
“You can draw a map that keeps Park in, follows all the city lines, breaks one more county, but doesn’t break a single city limit or single community,” Lamson said. “I don’t know what they’re going to have to yell about, other than it’s a competitive district map.”
Republicans have balked at creating a competitive district since July, arguing that as long as the districts are equal in population and compact, the districts are fine.
Past elections in the Western District drawn by Democratic commissioners have been competitive. Voters in the West favored a Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen in 2020 and Republican incumbent AG Tim Fox in 2016. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte narrowly won the district in 2020. But Democrats have also had success. Democrat Steve Bullock won the West in his 2020 Senate challenge, but lost the state by a large margin to incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines. U.S. Sen Jon Tester won the West in 2018 by 14%. The West elected Republican presidents by a strong margin in 2016 and 2020.
The Republicans argue that their map also produces a Western District that’s competitive. Stusek points to the past four U.S. House races in which Democratic candidates carried the West twice. One election further back shows Republicans winning three of the last five House races. In 19 statewide races on the ballot between 2016 and 2020 Democrats won five in the Western District submitted by Republican commissioners.
"None of the last four House races had a clear incumbent. Technically, Gianforte was an incumbent for one year after a special election," Stusek said. "So, you know, you don't really have any clear incumbent who's gonna skew the numbers. It's the race we're drawing. And, you have Democrats winning in that House district in '17 and '18 and Republicans in '16, and '20."
Written public comments may be submitted through the webform at https://mtredistricting.gov/contact/, by email at districting@mt.gov, or by mailing the comments to Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, PO Box 201706, Helena, MT 59620. Comments received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 will be provided to the commissioners prior to the meeting. Comments received after that time but before Oct. 30 will be given to the commissioners prior to or at the meeting. Comments received on Oct. 30 or during the meeting will be provided to the commissioners prior to their next meeting.