Montana parties offer compromises on Congressional districting maps

Flathead County by population is the fifth-largest county in the state, but on election nights it delivers the second most Republican ballots, with only the state’s largest county, Yellowstone, delivering more.

Conversely, Democrats have prioritized keeping Gallatin County in the West. Over three decades, Gallatin has gone from the fifth-largest county in Montana to second and become second only to Missoula County for delivering Democratic votes on election night. Gallatin added 29,000 people in the last 10 years and could easily be the Democrats’ best performer before 2030.

Republican commissioners have drawn several maps carving out Gallatin’s liberal core, Bozeman, and sending the city to the Eastern District, while conservative portions of the county are designated to the West.

But the two sides are getting closer. Thursday, Republicans settled on a map that includes Gallatin County and Flathead County in the West, along with the Blackfeet Reservation and portions of Glacier and Pondera counties. The map is a fine-tuned version of one drawn a week earlier, and commissioners Dan Stusek and Jeff Essmann are offering the map as a compromise. The map doesn’t draw Lewis and Clark County in the West where the county anchored by Montana’s Capitol has been previously.