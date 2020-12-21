Montana priorities included in must-pass congressional bills

Several Montana-specific pieces of legislation are included in must-pass legislation being voted on by Congress in the next 24 hours.
A long-awaited $1.9 billion settlement for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, plus a return to tribal control of the National Bison Range, is on the schedule as House lawmakers take up a federal government funding bill and COVID-19 relief bill. Votes could come as early as Monday in the House, followed by the Senate.
Steve Daines, a Republican, and Democrat Jon Tester are the original sponsor and cosponsor of the water compact legislation, which is controversial in the Flathead among conservatives who object to concessions made to the tribes.
Daines issued a statement as bill language was being made public.
“Targeted COVID-19 relief for Montana small businesses, workers, families, healthcare workers and hospitals, farmers and ranchers, and billions of dollars for vaccine distribution, is on its way,” Daines said. “Glad to see a bipartisan compromise finally reached to help support Montanans impacted by the pandemic.”
Tester said he had spent months of urging Senate leaders to act on a COVID-19 relief bill and welcomed the legislation, though it didn't offer everything he'd hoped for.
"No one got everything they wanted in this package, but it's a bipartisan compromise that provides targeted support for Montana small businesses and folks who lost their jobs through no fault of their own, and will help get vaccines to folks in rural America quickly and effectively," Tester wrote. "I will keep working across the aisle to aggressively hold the federal government accountable so that relief gets into the hands of Montana families as soon as possible."
Other pieces of legislation previously introduced by Montana’s delegation include:
• The “Save our Stages Act,” a $15 billion relief packages for live venues and independent movie theaters. Daines and Tester are co-sponsors of the bill.
• The “Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act,” providing permanent tax relief for Montana breweries and distilleries. Daines and Tester also cosponsored this bill.
• Language extending the Paycheck Protection Program to local organizations like the chambers of commerce, destination marketing organizations, and outdoor recreation organizations. The groups cannot have more than 150 employees.
• The “EIDL Forgiveness Act” allowing advance grants from the Economic Injury Disaster Loans to not be counted against borrowing for the Paycheck Protection Program. Daines and Tester are cosponsors of the bill.
• Easier loan forgiveness for small businesses borrowing up to $150,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program. PPP loans don’t have to be repaid, provided they’re spent proportionately on payroll, utilities and mortgage or rent.
