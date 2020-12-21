Montana priorities included in must-pass congressional bills

Several Montana-specific pieces of legislation are included in must-pass legislation being voted on by Congress in the next 24 hours.

A long-awaited $1.9 billion settlement for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, plus a return to tribal control of the National Bison Range, is on the schedule as House lawmakers take up a federal government funding bill and COVID-19 relief bill. Votes could come as early as Monday in the House, followed by the Senate.

Steve Daines, a Republican, and Democrat Jon Tester are the original sponsor and cosponsor of the water compact legislation, which is controversial in the Flathead among conservatives who object to concessions made to the tribes.

Daines issued a statement as bill language was being made public.

“Targeted COVID-19 relief for Montana small businesses, workers, families, healthcare workers and hospitals, farmers and ranchers, and billions of dollars for vaccine distribution, is on its way,” Daines said. “Glad to see a bipartisan compromise finally reached to help support Montanans impacted by the pandemic.”

Tester said he had spent months of urging Senate leaders to act on a COVID-19 relief bill and welcomed the legislation, though it didn't offer everything he'd hoped for.