Montana reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

Montana has confirmed another 52 COVID-19 cases, according to updated information released Monday morning by the state's Joint Information Center.
Among the counties reporting cases Monday morning, Cascade had the most with 17 (51 active), followed by Flathead with 10 (115 active) and then Powell with five (six active).
Yellowstone County, which has 781 active cases for about 50% of the 1,556 active cases in the state, added another five cases Monday morning. The county health department also released details about two recent COVID-19 deaths in Yellowstone County.
Statewide the death total is at 91, up one from the total reported Sunday. There were 114 people actively hospitalized Monday morning, an increase of three from Sunday.
Sunday there were 48 people hospitalized in Yellowstone County, including 16 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators. Of the 48 people hospitalized, 24 were county residents.
A total of 383 people have been hospitalized since March in Montana. The state has has 6,489 confirmed cases, of which 4,842 people are considered recovered.
The new cases reported Monday morning came from the processing of 22,924 new tests. Typically the state reports results of no more than a few thousand tests at a time. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the large number of tests.
Of the newly reported deaths in Yellowstone County, one person was a woman in her 70s who died August 6 at a hospital. She was initially thought to be a resident of another county, RiverStone Health said in a press release.
The other person who died was a woman in her 60s. She died August 22 at a Yellowstone County hopsital.
Additional counties reporting new cases Monday morning include: Big Horn with four (173 active), Gallatin with four (21 active), Sanders with three (22 active), Broadwater with one (four active), Carbon with one (eight active), Hill with one (seven active) and Missoula with one (49 active).
This story will be updated.
