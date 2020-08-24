Montana reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana has confirmed another 52 COVID-19 cases, according to updated information released Monday morning by the state's Joint Information Center.

Among the counties reporting cases Monday morning, Cascade had the most with 17 (51 active), followed by Flathead with 10 (115 active) and then Powell with five (six active).

Yellowstone County, which has 781 active cases for about 50% of the 1,556 active cases in the state, added another five cases Monday morning. The county health department also released details about two recent COVID-19 deaths in Yellowstone County.

Statewide the death total is at 91, up one from the total reported Sunday. There were 114 people actively hospitalized Monday morning, an increase of three from Sunday.

Sunday there were 48 people hospitalized in Yellowstone County, including 16 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators. Of the 48 people hospitalized, 24 were county residents.

A total of 383 people have been hospitalized since March in Montana. The state has has 6,489 confirmed cases, of which 4,842 people are considered recovered.