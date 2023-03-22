Montana is the only state where the percentage of Indigenous elected lawmakers exceeds the state’s overall Indigenous population, potentially giving Native Americans a bigger voice in their government.

There are 12 tribes in Montana living on seven reservations, making Native Americans the largest minority population in the state. However, raising that voice can be difficult. In fact, despite being iconic to the state’s image, Native Americans and their issues seemed to have been trivialized in recent years.

For instance, early in the 2023 state legislative session, non-Native lawmakers raised concerns by introducing, or considering, legislative bills that could be described as anti-Indigenous. One of them was a draft joint resolution to “investigate alternatives to the American Indian reservation system.” Resolution sponsor, Keith Regier, a Republican from northwestern Montana, decided not to follow through with the bill due to public outcry.

In response, members of the Montana American Indian Caucus, comprised of Indigenous legislators, offered a couple of bills to increase awareness of the state’s tribes and their history with the state, including one requiring schools to teach more Native history. Both measures were dismissed quickly.

“I've always known that that bill is an uphill battle,” said Shane Morigeau, Salish Kootenai, who introduced both bills, including another that would have created Indigenous Peoples Day to replace Columbus Day. “What we've accomplished is education and I think making, and forcing people to kind of look themselves in the mirror and talk about these things or even go look it up, right? it just forces people to do a little bit of research.”

Still, the Indigenous caucus works to help solidify the voices of its members. Montana is one of the few states with such a group, which caucus members say helps promote Native American issues for their non-Native colleagues.

‘“We are a part of the state's identity,” said Morigeau, Democrat.

According to the U.S. Census, Montana’s Indigenous population sits at 6.6 percent. Meanwhile, the state Legislature has 11, about 7.3 percent, tribal members.

”That is why it's good for basically the reservations of the tribes to have representation,” said caucus chair Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby. “The greatest benefit is being able to bring something back home, or create a mechanism that works or create a relationship between the state and the tribes.”

The state’s first Native representative, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers, was elected into office in 1932, but the Montana Legislature only began recording Indigenous legislators in 1989.

Compared to other states, the Montana Legislature is one of the few to meet parity with its Native population, meaning the Indigenous representation in the lawmaking body is equivalent, or in this case exceeds, the state's Native population. Only one other state, Oregon, also has parity with a smaller Native population of just under 2 percent, according to the 2020 census.

Other states with significant Indigenous populations, such as Alaska, which recently elected its first Native woman into its House of Representatives, still lack Native representation.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, there are 19 states that have dedicated committees that focus on Native affairs. However, some sources linked to the website’s list are not active so it is difficult to tell the exact number of states that currently have these caucuses in place.

The Montana American Indian Caucus is composed of 11 members with four senators and seven representatives working at the capitol building. The caucus managed to get a number of bills passed through the Senate and the House floors by the half-way mark, despite differences in party priorities.

The 2023 Montana American Indian Caucus includes 11 members:

Sen. Mike Fox, Gro Ventre, Assiniboine and Chippewa Cree, Hays on the Fort Belknap reservation

Rep. Donavon Hawk, Crow and Lakota, Butte

Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, Turtle Mountain Chippewa, Culbertson, near the Fort Peck reservation

Sen. Shane Morigeau, Salish and Kootenai, Missoula

Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, Blackfeet, Browning on the Blackfeet reservation

Sen. Jason Small, Northern Cheyenne, Busby, on the Northern Cheyenne reservation

Rep. Frank Smith, Assiniboine and Sioux, Poplar, on the Fort Peck reservation

Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy, Crow, Crow Agency, on the Crow reservation

Rep. Marvin Weatherwax Jr., Blackfeet, Browning, on the Blackfeet reservation

Sen. Susan Webber, Blackfeet, Browning, on the Blackfeet reservation

Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, Chippewa Cree and Assinaboine, Box Elder, on the Rocky Boy’s reservation

Sen. Morigeau and Rep. Hawk both were elected by off-reservation districts that include larger Montana cities. Morigeau said this doesn’t eclipse his vision for representing both Indigenous citizens as well as non-Native communities.

“​​I have an obligation to represent my community and my district,” said Morigeau, whose Missoula County district is heavily Democratic. “But I will say that I think that my district greatly cares about having that representation in our Legislature, and being more representative of what Montana looks like, even in our urban areas.”

Morigeau’s priorities also reflect the priorities that he believes his district in Missoula want, such as helping and protecting families and addressing voting equity issues.

However, Morigeau said that his sponsored bills don’t mean that he and the caucus only bring forward legislation that centers around tribal communities.

“I obviously care about the health and welfare of our entire state,” he said.