Montana's PSC chairman running again for secretary of state

Montana Public Service Commission Chairman Brad Johnson has joined a crowded Republican race for secretary of state, a job he held for four years.
Johnson registered as a candidate Sunday. With two years left on his PSC term, a loss in the secretary of state race would be of little consequence for the chairman of the PSC, which is supposed to balance the interests of monopoly utilities and their customers.
The Helena Republican said current PSC infighting had no bearing on his decision to run for secretary of state. The secretary of state oversees state business licenses and elections. There are six Republicans registered for the secretary of state primary election, which begins in May.
“The two were virtually unrelated. I’m going to be here for another year, nor matter what,” Johnson said. “The timing has to do with the open seat. I’m really proud of the work we did. I was largely responsible for the legislation that created the paper ballot requirement in Montana, the gold standard for ballot security.”
Infighting at the PSC boiled over in January when the emails of Commissioner Roger Koopman were posted on the right-wing website Northwest Liberty News.
An investigation then revealed that Commissioner Randy Pinocci had gone through the Department of Administration to request Koopman’s 2019 emails. Pinocci’s requests for agency records include Johnson’s signature stamp and directed the emails to be delivered to the PSC’s communications director, Drew Zinecker. Unbeknownst to commissioners, Zinecker had earlier been given access to read and send emails from their accounts.
Johnson was elected secretary of state in 2004, defeating Billings Democrat Bill Kennedy by about 9,000 votes. He was in office for the Help America Vote Act and the creation of an online Montana business license database.
In 2008 Johnson lost his re-election bid to Democrat Linda McCulloch, who then won re-election in 2012 by defeating Johnson again, this time by about 29,000 votes.
Johnson ran for the Montana Public Service Commission District 5 in 2014 and won. He was re-elected to the district, which includes Kalispell and Helena, in 2018. Johnson has been chairman of the PSC since early 2019.
The other Republicans in the primary include Bowen Greenwood, a former secretary of state staff member during the Johnson years; former state Senate President Scott Sales, of Bozeman; Christie Jacobson, a current secretary of state staff member under Corey Stapleton; state Rep. Forrest Mandeville, of Columbus; and Kurt Johnson, of Missoula.
The winner of that primary will face Bryce Bennett, a state senator from Missoula, in the general election. Bennett is the only Democrat running for Secretary of State.