Montana's PSC chairman running again for secretary of state

Montana Public Service Commission Chairman Brad Johnson has joined a crowded Republican race for secretary of state, a job he held for four years.

Johnson registered as a candidate Sunday. With two years left on his PSC term, a loss in the secretary of state race would be of little consequence for the chairman of the PSC, which is supposed to balance the interests of monopoly utilities and their customers.

The Helena Republican said current PSC infighting had no bearing on his decision to run for secretary of state. The secretary of state oversees state business licenses and elections. There are six Republicans registered for the secretary of state primary election, which begins in May.

“The two were virtually unrelated. I’m going to be here for another year, nor matter what,” Johnson said. “The timing has to do with the open seat. I’m really proud of the work we did. I was largely responsible for the legislation that created the paper ballot requirement in Montana, the gold standard for ballot security.”