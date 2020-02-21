Montana's PSC commissioners are spying on each other, investigation shows

Two things of note have occurred during that time. Johnson assumed chairmanship of the commissioner. And Pinocci, elected in 2018, was seated.

“I would say that we’re just turning into a den of thieves. It’s getting that bad,” Koopman said Friday. “It’s actually theft of our information and all this spying and intrigue, it’s created a commission that cannot trust one another and cannot work together.”

Koopman said he had no idea Pinocci was collecting his emails and only recently found out. The memorandum issued by PSC Chief Legal Counsel Justin Kraske indicates that Pinocci wasn’t the only one accessing commission emails to the surprise of others.

“I was also able to determine that just recently the commission’s communications director,” Drew Zinecker, “was given IT access to all five commissioners’ emails likely without most commissioners’ knowledge since around the time." Zinecker “started working at the commission, which was almost nine months ago in May 2019,” Kraske wrote. Zinecker’s name is redacted in Kraske’s memorandum, which is why it does not appear in quotes in this article. Despite the redaction, he is easily identifiable in other documents concerning Koopman’s emails.