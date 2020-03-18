Montana's senators among majority that passed $100B COVID-19 response bill

The U.S. Senate passed a second coronavirus response bill on Wednesday, sending it to President Donald Trump a day after Montana's senators weighed in on the government's response to the the pandemic.
The vote was a lopsided 90-8 despite worries by many Republicans about a temporary new employer mandate to provide sick leave to workers who get COVID-19. The measure is also aimed at making diagnostic tests for the virus free. The bill heads to Trump's desk to enact with his signature.
As the Senate took up the $100 billion coronavirus response bill Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester blasted Republican leadership for a slow response. His counterpart, Sen. Steve Daines, cautioned now wasn’t the time for attacks.
Tester, the senior senator from Big Sandy, said lawmakers never should have left Washington, D.C., last week, but rather should been on hand as the $100 million coronavirus response bill won strong bipartisan support in the House early Saturday. Not remaining in the Capitol put the Senate on track for getting its first look at the bill Tuesday.
“It is quiet today in Big Sky Country — over the last 36 hours we have seen schools, restaurants, bars, gyms, ski resorts and churches close. Thousands of children are home from school — many unsure where their next meal will come from — and parents are without child care,” Tester said in one of the first floor speeches of the day. “There are no test kits to test for coronavirus to speak of — a few, but not near enough adequate medical supplies in Indian Country. Thousands are concerned about what it means for their paycheck. Seniors are worried about their health. Businesses are forced to make very, very tough choices.”
The senator praised the House for not leaving the Capitol last week until the bill was passed with overwhelming support. Only 40 House Republicans voted against the bill. Most, including U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Montana, sided with the Democratic majority in passing the bill negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
“What we should have done? We should have stuck around and done the people’s work. But instead my friends in the majority decided we should operate as business as usual and take off Fridays, take off the weekend, go home,” Tester said. ”Well, this is not business as usual.”
Daines disagreed. The events of the previous five days didn’t exactly play out like Tester described, he said. After the House passed the latest coronavirus bill, representatives departed for a weeklong “district work week,” meaning they were back at home. The Senate, which was also scheduled to be home this week, left the Capitol last Thursday afternoon for three days in-state and then traveled back to Washington, D.C., on Monday.
The Pelosi-Mnuchin coronavirus agreement arrived in the Senate on Tuesday morning after details in the agreement were clarified and the House moved the bill by unanimous consent, meaning no lawmaker objected. In fact, there was no lawmaker present to object.
“I think it’s an important time not to politicize what’s happening. We’re working hard here in Congress,” Daines said. “You realize the House bill did not transfer to the Senate until this morning. There may be other narratives out there. I’m not sure what you heard, but that’s the truth. The House passed a bill last week and then they left town. And there were pages and pages and pages of corrections made over the weekend. And they finally actually passed it last evening by unanimous consent. In other words, they did it with nobody being there. And it came to the Senate this morning.”
Montana’s senators both supported the bill as Congress pulls out all the stops to respond to a raging pandemic and an economy on the brink. In the past two weeks, lawmakers have passed an $8.3 billion response to the coronavirus, followed by the $100 billion Pelosi-Mnuchin bill now before the Senate, followed by an economic stimulus bill now being crafted. The latter bill is expected to top $1 trillion. There’s been no disagreement among Tester, Daines and Gainforte about the need for a massive federal response.
The Pelosi-Mnuchin agreement taken up by the Senate this week is the health response to the coronavirus. It includes a requirement proposed by Tester that coronavirus testing be free. The bill requires insurance companies to cover coronavirus vaccinations, a bill advanced by Daines. There’s a telehealth provision supported by Gianforte.
The bill should trigger a backstop for businesses tasked with offering sick leave and paid family leave to employees. There were objections by some Senate Republicans after small lobbyists for small business groups balked at the paid leave requirements applying to businesses only with 50 to 500 employees. Businesses with fewer than 50 employees can apply for a waiver.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the press he advised Republicans to vote for the bill whether they liked it or not, according to several media outlets.
“The question becomes over here, are we going to play politics with a pandemic?” Tester said. “Or, are we going to take this step, which I think is the right step to take because it it very directed to people who lost their jobs. It's directed at diagnostic testing. It directed to unemployment insurance benefits. The list goes on and on.”
McConnell, told his caucus the Senate would remain in Washington, D.C., until both the Pelosi-Mnuchin bill passed and the stimulus bill passed the Senate, in that order.
Daines said it was important to get the details of the coronavirus bill right so that funding was flowing to the people in a useful way. He said he was already hearing from Montana businesses concerned about honoring the sick leave requirements without the federal government back-filling the compensation. The restaurant and lodging businesses have been hit particularly hard as travel stops and county governments order bars and restaurants to close over pandemic concerns.
“There’s two components. One component is sick leave, up to two weeks. The other is for those individuals who might have child care challenges, a school is closed, day care is shutdown. That can be weeks three through 12, and that would be at two-thirds pay. It would be for those situations. We’re facing that in Montana as we speak with our schools closed. There are families who have to figure out a way to take care of children who are now at home, and that is part of the safety net we are passing here to assure our employers don’t lose employees as well.“
There were other looming challenges for Montanans. Cattle prices have tanked on the rancher side of the equation, while meat packers are turning a profit on the other end. Both Tester and Daines said the problem started last August after a Tyson packing plant was badly damaged by fire. The shortage of space in packing plants was said to drive down demand for more cattle, while the loss of more than 5,500 animals in the fire created a supply shortage for boxed beef, driving up retail market prices.
The new coronavirus has only made the cattle markets worse, the senators said. Both see market manipulation that’s hurting Montana ranchers.
“We’re seeing some pretty bad stuff in the livestock market right now. We’re seeing fat cattle go down. We’re seeing live cattle go down, and we’re seeing grocery prices go up,” Tester said. “As we speak right now, somebody is taking advantage of this situation, and I think that somebody is industrial packers.”
It’s not market forces driving low cattle prices, Daines said. Congress and the U.S. Department of Agriculture need to get to the bottom of it.
Daines said early work has already started on the economic stimulus package, which the Trump administration has indicated could top $1 trillion. The bill is expected to start in the Senate.
“Politics is Washington, D.C., but if there’s a moment in our nation’s history where we should not politicize what’s happening, it should be this moment,” Daines said. “We need to do it fast. We need to do it right, and we need to be bold.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
