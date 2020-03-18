Montana's senators among majority that passed $100B COVID-19 response bill

The senator praised the House for not leaving the Capitol last week until the bill was passed with overwhelming support. Only 40 House Republicans voted against the bill. Most, including U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Montana, sided with the Democratic majority in passing the bill negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“What we should have done? We should have stuck around and done the people’s work. But instead my friends in the majority decided we should operate as business as usual and take off Fridays, take off the weekend, go home,” Tester said. ”Well, this is not business as usual.”

Daines disagreed. The events of the previous five days didn’t exactly play out like Tester described, he said. After the House passed the latest coronavirus bill, representatives departed for a weeklong “district work week,” meaning they were back at home. The Senate, which was also scheduled to be home this week, left the Capitol last Thursday afternoon for three days in-state and then traveled back to Washington, D.C., on Monday.

The Pelosi-Mnuchin coronavirus agreement arrived in the Senate on Tuesday morning after details in the agreement were clarified and the House moved the bill by unanimous consent, meaning no lawmaker objected. In fact, there was no lawmaker present to object.