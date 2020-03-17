Montana's senators weigh in on $100B COVID-19 response bill

“The question becomes over here, are we going to play politics with a pandemic?” Tester said. “Or, are we going to take this step, which I think is the right step to take because it it very directed to people who lost their jobs. It's directed at diagnostic testing. It directed to unemployment insurance benefits. The list goes on and on.”

Tester was unsure when the Senate would vote on the bill. Daines said the Senate would pass the Pelosi-Mnuchin bill this week, though the vote might not come until the end. McConnell, told his caucus the Senate would remain in Washington, D.C., until both the Pelosi-Mnuchin bill passed and the stimulus bill passed the Senate, in that order.

Daines said it was important to get the details of the coronavirus bill right so that funding was flowing to the people in a useful way. He said he was already hearing from Montana businesses concerned about honoring the sick leave requirements without the federal government back-filling the compensation. The restaurant and lodging businesses have been hit particularly hard as travel stops and county governments order bars and restaurants to close over pandemic concerns.