Montana secretary of state, voters agree rights are being violated by outdated PSC districts

“What’s the issue with the voter who has the diluted vote, or the voter who has an over-represented vote? They just grin and bear it?” Molloy asked Mead.

Montana’s top election official, the secretary of state, framed the voters’ lawsuit as attempting to leverage new districts based on the 2020 Census. Were that the case, the first chance the Legislature would get to use the Census data would be early 2023, unless they called for a special session to fix the districts this year. Using the Census data to change the maps in 2022 would be jumping the gun, Mead argued, because the districts on the ballot this year would have been tied to the Census from a decade earlier.

Mead said the voters hadn’t used the 2010 Census to make their case.

“If they want to challenge the 2022 elections, they must bring a claim based on the 2010 census,” Mead argued. “They don't do that. They only bring a claim based on the 2020 census.”