Montana sees most female statewide candidates in decades

Williams was an aide to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and worked on Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign. In Montana, she’s perhaps best known as the daughter of former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams and state Senate Majority Leader Carol Williams.

“It’s role modeling: You see somebody who looks like you, you realize you can do it,” Williams said. “The more we have women running for office, the more we are going to see women winning and leading.”

Monica Lindeen, a former state lawmaker who served two terms as state auditor after losing a 2006 run for U.S. House, recalled encountering a group of older women in eastern Montana during her first run for office in 1996. They “looked at me sideways because I had a little girl who was probably 6 or 7 at the time," Lindeen said, “and they were wondering, who was going to watch her child?”

In the years since, Lindeen said she’s seen voters become more at ease with women in leadership roles.

Republican secretary of state candidate Christi Jacobsen said she doesn’t view the election through a gender lens and that both men and women who run were “stepping up instead of of sitting on the sidelines.”