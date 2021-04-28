Montana Senate backs Colstrip coal switch

Coal is back on the menu at the Montana Senate where Republicans voted to make it easier for Colstrip Power Plant to cut ties with neighboring Rosebud Mine, or alter its coal supply.

The mine and power plant are a short walk away from each other, but have been miles apart on coal pricing in recent years. A pivot by Colstrip Power Plant owners to a different coal mine would likely be the end of Rosebud, which sells nearly all of its coal to Colstrip.

“What this does is it allows the plant at Colstrip to buy coal from different sources, and that allows the plant to be run for a cheaper price,” said Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, Republican from Great Falls. “Right now, they have to get all the coal from the mine at the mouth. What this bill will allow them to do is get coal from other facilities they can bring it on in a train, they can bring it in somewhere else.”

The mine employs more than 300 people, according to owner Westmoreland Mining LLC. Westmoreland didn’t return a Wednesday afternoon phone call from Lee Montana Newspapers.

Although characterized by lawmakers as a switch to coal from a different mine, the bill's language refers to "altering fuel," which might refer to refined coal, something that's tied to a handsome federal tax credit of more than $7 a ton.