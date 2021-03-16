Montana Senate bill gives Energy committee power over consumer advocate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ankney told House lawmakers Monday that too often ETIC and Consumer Committee have been out of sync.

“There’s just a lack of flow of information, and after all, this is Montana’s House. We’re elected officials. There’s no reason to believe that we’re not going to act as ETIC subcommittee members any different in the consumers best interest, than four people who you couldn’t tell me who that are right now,” Ankney said. He was speaking to the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee, a regular-session group that produces half the members for ETIC.

But Helena resident Dave Ashley warned against further exposing the Consumer Counsel to the fossil-fuel politics of the Montana Legislature. ETIC is a regular stop for the state’s largest monopoly utility, NorthWestern Energy. It is the committee that NorthWestern presented its proposal to buy more of the coal-fired Colstrip Power Plant as an energy sector opportunity worthy of approval by Montana’s Public Service Commission before all consumer risks were made public. Montana’s Consumer Counsel wanted more information than the utility was offering about those risks to consumers.