Montana senators focus on health care, business support in 4th COVID-19 bill

The HEALS Act will have to be recognized with the HEROES Act passed by the House in May, which spends more than $3 trillion.

Daines and Tester were backing competing proposals to replace the Paycheck Protection Program.

Daines supports the RELIEF for Main Street Act, a proposal that gives $50 billion to local governments and states to help small businesses. The current PPP system reaches businesses through local bank lending officers.

Tester supports the RESTART Act, which is a long-term loan program for small and mid-sized businesses, including those that were a bad fit for PPP, such as concert venues short on payroll but long on overhead.

The early version of the phase four relief bill includes automatic forgiveness for PPP loans less than $150,000 regardless of whether requirements for spending on payroll and other expenses are met. Additionally, any businesses would qualify for the program if they had fewer than 300 employees and their pre-pandemic gross receipts we’re 50% higher than they are now.