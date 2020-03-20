Montana senators pushing bill to support cattle prices

Ranch state senators are pushing to prop up cattle prices in response to an expected crash in the beef economy.

A bill emerging Friday morning sets minimum pricing for cattle sold in 2020. The response comes as restaurants around the country close under local and state government orders in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the restaurant industry that buys the majority of U.S. beef graded “prime” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. When those top-end sales don’t occur, the value of cattle drop considerably.

"These are challenging and unprecedented times, and it is critical that we get relief to Montana ranchers and ag more broadly who are struggling due to this virus," said U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana. "This bill would help provide critical relief quickly, and I will continue working to ensure our ranchers get the help they need."

Both Sens. Daines and Montana Democrat Jon Tester are signers of the bill.

