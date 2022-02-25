Montana senators react to Supreme Court nominee

Montana’s U.S. senators gave a mixed response Friday to news of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s selection.

U.S. Sen Jon Tester, a Democrat, said he looked forward to meeting with Jackson, a judge of the U.S. D.C. Circuit Court, while Republican Sen. Steve Daines branded Jackson as a pick for the far left.

Jackson is the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court. She would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who in January announced his retirement. Breyer was nominated by President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, in 1994.

As a presidential candidate, Biden promised to nominate a Black woman to the court.

“I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson to discuss her experience and qualifications. Vetting nominees to the Supreme Court is one of the most important responsibilities I have as a Senator, and in order to earn my vote, any nominee will need to demonstrate that they will serve on the Court impartially, uphold the rule of law, and defend Montanans’ constitutional rights,” Tester said in a press release.

Jackson is the fifth nominee during Tester’s tenure. He voted to confirm justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotamayor, both nominees of President Barack Obama, but opposed confirmation of Trump nominees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Senators usually do have an opportunity to visit with Supreme Court nominees. Tester met with Trump nominee Gorsuch and had asked to meet with Kavanaugh and Barrett. The senator voted against Barrett and Kavanaugh.

Daines, first elected in 2014, voted to confirm all three Trump picks and also met with all three. The senator's staff said they are working on meeting with Jackson.

“I’ll be closely examining Judge Jackson’s record and interpretation of the Constitution,” Daines said. “Any Supreme Court Justice must understand the importance of not legislating from the bench and upholding the Constitution. With that said, I’m disappointed that President Biden chose to appeal to his far-left base with this nomination, rather than listen to voices on both sides of the aisle calling for a Supreme Court nominee who would enjoy strong bipartisan support and consensus.”

Jackson was confirmed to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit by a 53-44 vote on June 14, 2021. Daines opposed the confirmation, while Tester supported Jackson.

