Montana Supreme Court halts voting deadline extension, for now

The safe bet is to plan on mailing ballots not later than 7 days before the Nov. 3 general election, said the Brett Rutherford, Yellowstone County Elections officer. The United States Postal Service doesn’t guarantee delivery by Election Day of ballots mailed with less than a week go spare, the same terms USPS used for the June primary.

“If you still don’t trust the Postal Service, you can drop off your ballot at the Metra,” Rutherford said.

Other reasons for getting a ballot returned early are numerous. They include election workers concerns about handling freshly licked ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic. For safety reasons whenever possible ballots were allowed to sit for a couple days during the spring primary before being handled by election staff Rutherford said.

People are still getting used to pandemic safety precautions. It wasn’t unusual for a voter to lick their election ballot shut at the counter of the elections office and submit the envelope wet.

In counties that settled on all-mail ballot elections, early voting starts Friday. A person with valid identification can go to their polling area, request a ballot and vote on the spot. Doing so with nullify the ballot that in-person voter receives in the mail.

Mail ballots will be sent out Oct 9.