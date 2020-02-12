Montana Supreme Court: Political cop wrong to censure regents

The Montana Supreme Court has ruled against the state commissioner of political practices for censuring Montana's Board of Regents.

The Justices concluded that Commissioner Jeff Mangan erred in April 2018, when concluding the Regents were illegally politicking for the six-mill levy during board meetings. The levy is a voter-approved property tax that raises about $20 million a year for Montana’s public universities and colleges. The tax was up for voter reauthorization in 2018 and passed.

Mangan ruled the regents were public employees who were politicking on government time and using government property to do so. He fined the Regents $3,000. The commissioner was responding to a complaint by Tim Adams, the 2018 Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate. Adams cited examples of Regents publicly expressing support for the six-mill levy, or using government resources to work on the six-mill campaign.

Mangan’s ruling was challenged by Regent Martha Sheehy, a Billings attorney who also represents The Billings Gazette in some legal matters. Sheehy argued she wasn’t a public employee. Sheehy also argued that Mangan's accusation that she had violated state ethics code endangered her law practice.

