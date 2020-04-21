Montana utility regulator reverses course on Colstrip purchase application

Nothing in the law requires the Montana Consumer Counsel to clear its work with the politicians on the committee. Members of the Consumer Committee are told at the first meeting they attend not to meddle in the Montana Consumer Counsel’s work. Sen. Jeff Welborn, of Dillon, and Mike Hopkins, of Missoula, authored the letter.

Commissioner Roger Koopman, a Bozeman Republican, didn’t join the rest of the PSC in rescinding the order. He said the public deserved a more thorough application from NorthWestern and emphasized a point raised by O’Donnell, that pre-approving the Colstrip purchase shifted the risk of the sale onto consumers.

“We need to be extremely careful with the preapproval process. It is a process available to public utilities in Montana. It essentially puts an acquisition on more of a fast track. And any way you look at it there’s going to be somewhat less information on the record in a faster process, and as Commissioner O’Donnell pointed out, that indeed shifts the risk to the ratepayer more,” Koopman said. “And it also shifts the burden, if you will, the responsibility more to the commission, the Public Service Commission, because we’re saying ‘go ahead. We can’t deny you later when you come to us with a rate case because we’ve approved this thing.”