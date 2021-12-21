Montanans see senior care benefits in Democrat spending plan

Celeste Thompson sees the importance of in-home care daily in the lives of the people she looks after in Missoula. In-home and community care are Medicaid programs. Demand has increased during the pandemic, as seniors needing care have become more isolated and large care facilities have faced challenges with COVID-19.

“All of them want to be treated at home,” Thompson said of her clients. “It’s the money. It costs more to put them in a nursing home than it does to take care of them at home. And you know, it’s their home, their surroundings. They’ve lived in their homes for a long time.”

It’s becoming increasingly difficulty to recruit new workers to personal care, Thompson said. The pay can be as low as $13.49 an hour, which is less than what’s offered by some fast-food jobs. The work can be difficult.

“We do bathing, we do hygiene, meal prep, exercise. Some people just need a reminder to take their meds. But we give them dignity and respect. And, they give us the respect we deserve, too,” Thompson said.