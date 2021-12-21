Montanans see senior care benefits in Democrat spending plan

Long before the words "Build Back Better" were ever uttered in Congress, Meghan O’Reilly was on Capitol Hill lobbying to lower prescription drug prices for seniors.
There wasn’t a big bill to stem the increasing drug prices Americans were facing. Prescription drug prices were rising faster than inflation, and O’Reilly, AARP vice president of government affairs, was telling lawmakers about seniors on fixed incomes having to chose whether or not to buy the drugs they needed.
“We see what has happened with these price increases year after year, and it's unsustainable. And our members are demanding change, they're demanding action,” O’Reilly told Lee Montana Newspapers. And we will continue until people are no longer facing having to make a decision between ‘Do I buy groceries? Can I fill my gas tank, or can I fill my prescription?’ Are they turning a prescription away at the pharmacy counter because they can't afford it?”
Senior advocates consider Build Back Better their best option for addressing drug prices, while also taking on another major senior challenge, which is in home care. The plan faltered over the weekend when Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, announced he wouldn't vote for it. But Democrats on Monday said they would take Build Back Better up again next month.
Both issues prescription drug reform and in-home care are important in Montana, where the population is not only older than the national average, but people 65 and older rank toward the bottom nationally for median household income. The legislation’s prospects have dimmed in the Senate where center-left Democrats haven’t committed to passing the legislation and Republicans are adamantly opposed.
Consider this: Six in 10 adults surveyed in a Kaiser Family Foundation poll in October reported taking at least one prescription drug. A quarter of those respondents reported taking four or more drugs. Of those people taking four or more drugs, a third say they have difficulty affording medications.
Medicare beneficiaries, mostly comprised of seniors 65 and older, have fixed incomes averaging $29,650, which is less than the $31,000 annual retail cost of drugs taken by people with four or five prescriptions, according to AARP.
In Build Back Better, the nation’s largest senior advocacy group secured three policy changes it argues are needed to lower prescription drug prices.
The proposal allows Medicare to use its buying power to negotiate lower prices for Medicare Part B and Part D, something O’Reilly said AARP has spent years fighting for.
There is a spending cap of $2,000 for out-of-pocket expenses starting in 2024. Because out-of-pocket spending for seniors averages $3,216 for Medicare Part D enrollees, the cap would have cut drug spending 38% for seniors in 2019, according to AARP.
When the price of drugs increases faster than inflation, drug companies would have to rebate the difference back to seniors for most drugs.
The drug reforms create savings for the federal government, according to the Congressional Budget Office estimate of Build Back Better impacts. CBO estimates lower drug prices would save the government $450 billion over a decade. Democrats are applying that savings to the pay for other parts of the $1.75 trillion spending package on social programs and clean energy.
The other senior-specific prong of the spending plan increased the availability of at home care services. The proposal is to invest $150 billion into in-home and community-based services under Medicaid. In Montana there’s a waiting list, 200 people long for these services, said Mike Batista, AARP Montana director of government affairs.
“As we talk with our members and survey our members about the issues that are most important to them, certainly being able to age in their own home, is right at the top of the list,” Batista said.
The challenges of delivering in-home care and community care are twofold in Montana, Batista said. There isn’t enough funding to provide the care to everyone who wants it, but there also isn’t enough staff. Most people needing care would prefer to live at home. There is a dignity that comes with aging in the home one’s spent their entire adult life paying for. There’s also the cost benefit of owning where you live.
Celeste Thompson sees the importance of in-home care daily in the lives of the people she looks after in Missoula. In-home and community care are Medicaid programs. Demand has increased during the pandemic, as seniors needing care have become more isolated and large care facilities have faced challenges with COVID-19.
“All of them want to be treated at home,” Thompson said of her clients. “It’s the money. It costs more to put them in a nursing home than it does to take care of them at home. And you know, it’s their home, their surroundings. They’ve lived in their homes for a long time.”
It’s becoming increasingly difficulty to recruit new workers to personal care, Thompson said. The pay can be as low as $13.49 an hour, which is less than what’s offered by some fast-food jobs. The work can be difficult.
“We do bathing, we do hygiene, meal prep, exercise. Some people just need a reminder to take their meds. But we give them dignity and respect. And, they give us the respect we deserve, too,” Thompson said.
Part of what’s proposed in Build Back Better focuses on better training to care providers and better pay, which Thompson said is needed to create interest in the work. There is an aging generation of care providers and not enough people applying to replace those workers when they retire, let alone meet current demand.
Thompson said if Congress acts, the resulting educational opportunities for caregivers could allow many to become certified nursing assistants, or CNAs, better trained for complex tasks. CNA training is about 12 weeks.
Currently, neither of Montana’s U.S. senators are committed to supporting Build Back Better. Republican Steve Daines has backed away from supporting major spending bills, broad in scope after voting for roughly $3.1 trillion in mostly economic pandemic relief in 2020. These were immediate, cash injections covering everything from direct payments to American households to hundreds of billions of dollars in no-payback grants to businesses.
Daines refers to Build Back Better as “Build Back Broke,” He is also pressuring Democratic Sen. Jon Tester to vote against the package, noting that were Tester to reject the plan, Democrats wouldn’t have the votes needed to get the plan approved.
Earlier this week, a Tester spokesperson said the senator hasn’t announced any position on the bill because there isn’t a final package yet in the Senate. The House passed the Build Back Better plan in November along party lines, with Republican Matt Rosendale, Montana’s at large representative voting no.
Democrats conceded last week that votes on build back better weren’t likely to happen in December because the votes weren’t there to pass it. That seemed to be known before it was officially recognized, given that conservatives had days earlier scheduled January campaign stops in Montana to pressure Tester to vote no.
The Coalition to Protect American Workers, lead by Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, will rally in Montana with Gov. Greg Gianforte against Build Back Better in January. The goal being to pressure Tester into voting against the plan. The Hill broke the news of CPWA’s Montana plans on Dec. 13.