Montanans sharply divided over congressional districts

With time running out to produce two Montana congressional districts, witnesses remain sharply divided over where the single line dividing the state west from east should be drawn.
The entire debate Thursday centered on what cities and counties should be in the Western districts, with plenty of finger-pointing about which maps benefited which political party the most.
“I've sat here and seen folks wave pumpkins of ridicule and Montanafornia maps, and make statements that God favors one party over another,” Linda Beischel told the Districting and Apportionment Commission on Thursday.
“Some commenters fear and despise the views of their fellow Montanans so much that they demand maps that assure victory for their party's candidates in both districts," she added. "Sadly, many even questioned the legitimacy of this independent commission's districting criteria.”
Beischel, of Helena, echoed the frustration of many Democrats living in western Montana, who feel unrepresented by the string of Republicans elected to the state’s at-large U.S. House district office without interruption since 1996.
Testimony at Thursday’s meeting lasted five hours. At press time, the commission hadn’t yet started the debate over which one of the four semifinalist congressional maps would advance. A final map must be decided by Nov. 14. There is a meeting scheduled for Nov. 9 at which the public will get to testify on the single finalist.
Montana had two U.S. House districts until the state turned in a poor showing for the 1990 Census. The old Western district had all the ingredients of blue-collar Democratic turf, with union miners in Butte and organized workers in the lumber mills of the northwest. Voters in their industries, coupled with two flagship university towns and two state college communities, favored Democrats.
The politics of western Montana have changed dramatically, and the region is no longer a blue shoo-in for Democrats. There’s been strong growth in areas like Flathead and Ravalli counties that favor Republicans. The focus by Democrats on the Districting Commission has been to create a Western district that’s competitive.
Republicans have largely dismissed the notion of creating a competitive Western district, with many witnesses insisting that competition is illegal.
However, Republican commissioners have produced maps more like ones drawn by Democrats as the debate continues. Their most recent map, Congressional Proposal 12, shows a district that, had it been in play since 2016, Democrats running for U.S. House would have won in 2017 and 2018, with Republicans winning in 2016 and 2020.
Those hypothetical wins in back-to-back years in CP 10 weren’t evidence enough for the commission’s Democrats, Joe Lamson of Helena, and Kendra Miller of Bozeman. They point out that if the 2014 election was included, Democrats would be in the win column two out of five elections. In 20 statewide office races since 2016, Democratic candidates took CP 10 counties 5 times, Republicans 15.
Democrats have produced maps that past election results show were still favorable to Republican candidates in most races, although by more narrow margins. The map supporters were rallying around Thursday was Congressional Proposal 11, which creates a Western district in which Republican presidential candidates did 4.75% better than they did in the nation as a whole in the past two presidential elections. The Eastern district gave Republicans an 18.6% advantage.
But few maps triggered objections by conservative witnesses like Congressional Proposal 11, which divided Flathead County, sending Whitefish and the northern portion of the county to the West and Kalispell and the remainder of the county to the east.
“The Flathead has never been in the Eastern District, never in the 80 years.” said Republican Derek Skees of Kalispell, a former state legislator. “The Flathead is west of Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Park counties. And every city within it is also west of the continental divide. Those three counties can't say the same. It's amazing that folks will testify that we shouldn't split communities of interest or historical boundaries or even counties to support not splitting Gallatin Park and Jefferson, while at the same time advocating the very partisan split of the Flathead.”
It was Skees who hoisted the “pumpkin of ridicule” referenced by witness Linda Beischel at the start of Thursday’s meeting. The pumpkin was a pre-Halloween prop with a district carved into its side. Skees said the district was a bad Halloween trick.
Former Montana Republican Gov. Marc Racicot also testified Thursday. He had last week teamed up with former Democratic U.S. Sen. Max Baucus to pen a letter advising against splitting any county in crafting new congressional districts. The two former politicians didn’t endorse a particular map, but the whole-county description most resembled Congressional Proposal 12, submitted by Republican Commissioners Dank Stusek and Jeff Essmann.
“Tracing history back, it might appear somewhat unique that Senator Baucus and myself would be submitting comments that joined together and seeing CP 12 provide the most elegant and the most constitutionally sound approach to drawing the districts that are so critically important out of the state of Montana,” Racicot said. “Senator Baucus and I were involved when we gave up a seat 30 years ago, I argued that case before the United States Supreme Court, and unfortunately, we were not successful in maintaining that second district.”
Racicot had made the court argument in 1991 as state attorney general.
But Commissioner Lamson pinned the governor down on whether Baucus had actually endorsed Congressional Proposal 12, a map drawn by Republicans.
“That might reflect some license on my part,” Racicot said. “If I did that, it was unconscious, but the notion that we wanted to share with the commission was that these were the parameters and I think that's the word that was utilized in the written testimony. And that's as far as we went because we didn't try to apply it to an individual proposal. You're absolutely correct about that.”