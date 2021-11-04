Montanans sharply divided over congressional districts

Former Montana Republican Gov. Marc Racicot also testified Thursday. He had last week teamed up with former Democratic U.S. Sen. Max Baucus to pen a letter advising against splitting any county in crafting new congressional districts. The two former politicians didn’t endorse a particular map, but the whole-county description most resembled Congressional Proposal 12, submitted by Republican Commissioners Dank Stusek and Jeff Essmann.

“Tracing history back, it might appear somewhat unique that Senator Baucus and myself would be submitting comments that joined together and seeing CP 12 provide the most elegant and the most constitutionally sound approach to drawing the districts that are so critically important out of the state of Montana,” Racicot said. “Senator Baucus and I were involved when we gave up a seat 30 years ago, I argued that case before the United States Supreme Court, and unfortunately, we were not successful in maintaining that second district.”

Racicot had made the court argument in 1991 as state attorney general.

But Commissioner Lamson pinned the governor down on whether Baucus had actually endorsed Congressional Proposal 12, a map drawn by Republicans.

“That might reflect some license on my part,” Racicot said. “If I did that, it was unconscious, but the notion that we wanted to share with the commission was that these were the parameters and I think that's the word that was utilized in the written testimony. And that's as far as we went because we didn't try to apply it to an individual proposal. You're absolutely correct about that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.