Montanans shouldn't delay voting during all-mail election, officials say

Time is running out for voters to mail in primary election ballots and be certain they’ll be received on Election Day, June 2.

The advice from county elections officials to get ballots mailed a full week ahead of Election Day comes on the heels of the legal battle over whether voters who wait until Election Day to drop ballots in the mail should be counted. Postage is prepaid.

The safe bet, said Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford, is to get ballots in the mail a full week before Election Day or hand deliver them to a designated drop site. Either way, make sure the county elections office has the ballot by June 2. Registering to vote is best done early, too.

“We still encourage people to have ballots back to us by June 2 to play it safe. You never know what’s going to happen. I’m not an attorney and I’m not in the courtroom, so I just have to go with the flow,” Rutherford said.

Statewide, early returns have been on pace with previous primary election years, with 35% of mail ballots returned by Sunday night, according to state elections data. A final surge of submissions is expected this week as early voting winds down.