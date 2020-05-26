Montanans shouldn't delay voting during all-mail election, officials say

Time is running out for voters to mail in primary election ballots and be certain they’ll be received on Election Day, June 2.
The advice from county elections officials to get ballots mailed a full week ahead of Election Day comes on the heels of the legal battle over whether voters who wait until Election Day to drop ballots in the mail should be counted. Postage is prepaid.
The safe bet, said Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford, is to get ballots in the mail a full week before Election Day or hand deliver them to a designated drop site. Either way, make sure the county elections office has the ballot by June 2. Registering to vote is best done early, too.
“We still encourage people to have ballots back to us by June 2 to play it safe. You never know what’s going to happen. I’m not an attorney and I’m not in the courtroom, so I just have to go with the flow,” Rutherford said.
Statewide, early returns have been on pace with previous primary election years, with 35% of mail ballots returned by Sunday night, according to state elections data. A final surge of submissions is expected this week as early voting winds down.
Montanans have been voting absentee for several elections with the expectation that if the ballots weren’t in possession of county elections offices by Election Day, those votes didn’t count. This election is different. Because of health concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the in-person voting stations that normally accommodate tens of thousands of Montanans who typically vote in person don’t exist.
On May 22, District Judge Donald Harris concluded the unreliability of the U.S. Postal Service to deliver voted mail ballots to elections officials by June 2 meant that voters couldn’t be assured their ballots would be counted even if they mailed ballots up to 2 weeks before the election.
The judge ruled that ballots with a postmark of June 2 or earlier should be counted, provided they arrive at the elections office by June 8. Harris temporarily suspended state laws that said ballots had to be received by elections officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day. He also suspended a voter-approved six-ballot limit on the number of ballots one person could deliver for other people.
Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton objected to the judge’s ruling and filed to stay the Harris order. The Stapleton request was filed by Attorney General Tim Fox. Both men are 2020 Republican primary election candidates — Stapleton for U.S. House, Fox for governor.
In past elections, the number of mailed-in absentee ballots arriving after Election Day has been fairly low. In Yellowstone County, Montana’s most populated county, the number of late ballots received in the three days after primary Election Day in 2018 numbered 66. Yellowstone County leads the state in the number of people voting early using absentee ballots. In Missoula County, the state’s second most populated county, there were 69 late ballots scanned in as arriving too late for the primary.
Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said it's possible there were other late ballots that weren’t scanned, because when does one stop counting late ballots? Rutherford said some people have submitted ballots months after an election, in which case there’s nothing scanned.
“One thing I want to flag is that every election matters,” Seaman said. “In this primary election, we have races from president to our precinct committee persons to our political party central committees. Those are a precinct-level race. They could come down to one or two votes.”
Seaman said it’s best that people vote early. If they can’t get their ballot in the mail on time, there’s a drop box at the county elections office. Most counties will have additional drop boxes on Election Day. People who need to register to vote should also register early.
It will be possible to register to vote and cast a ballot on Election Day, but because of health precautions it won’t be easy. Seaman said Missoula County will be able to accommodate only 24 voters at a time inside its elections center on June 2. The rest will be lined up outside, distanced 6 feet apart for safety.
“We did have very considerable lines in 2018 in the general election. I think at most we had 100 people in line, which right now would be 600 feet of line,” Seaman said.
Given Montana’s spring weather, it's probably best to come in now to register, vote, or deal with mail ballot issues, he said. Mail ballots were issued to active voters May 8. Anyone who didn’t receive a ballot should go to their county elections office as soon as possible, or check the Secretary of State's MY Voter Page.
Early voting has been on track with previous elections, if not ahead. Seaman said Missoula County votes had turned in 24,039 votes before the Tuesday count, about a 34% return. In 2018 by the end of the election, Missoula County had received 25,641 at the end of the election.
In Ravalli County, early voting was on track to eclipse returns from the 2016 election, which totaled 13,648, said Regina Plettenberg, Ravalli County Elections administrator.
“I think we're tracking really well. I’m expecting by today or tomorrow we’ll meet that 2016 number,” Plettenberg said. “There definitely should be a higher turnout this election.”
Ravalli County is going to add a ballot drop site in Florence on Election Day to meet demand.
Yellowstone County returns were steadily ahead of the past two elections, Rutherford said. There were 34,677 ballots returned as of Tuesday morning.
