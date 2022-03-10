Montana's 406 area code is running out of room

Montana’s 406 area code is rapidly running out of room for new numbers and the state’s public service commission has asked the Federal Communications Commission for an extension on adding a second area code to Big Sky Country.

Public service commissioners Tuesday voted to contact the FCC's Wire Line Competition Bureau, about granting the state a waiver so it can keep the 406 as the state’s only area code for a few years longer. Currently the 406 is set to max out in 2027, though the numbers using the area code represent only 37% of its capacity.

The quirky nature of having a single area code for an entire state has become a brand for Montanan's identity. Roughly 400 Montana businesses have incorporated 406 into their names since 2007, according to registration information with the Montana Secretary of State.

“The FCC recognizes and prioritizes the retaining of area codes because of their geographical identity to an area so we're not just running uphill on this whole thing,” said Commissioner Tony O’Donnell, who represents Billings and southeast Montana.

Michael Dalton, commission rate analyst, explained to commissioners that the reason the 406 is running out of room for new numbers is because of the way the FCC pre-assigns blocks of numbers to specific prefixes. Missoula’s 728, for example, is frontloaded with room for about 10,000 phone numbers, with the unused ones ending in 0000 until filled. Those unused numbers still count against the total, Dalton explained. And, in rural Montana communities where a few hundred phone numbers might be the only numbers issued for a prefix, the count remains at 10,000.

The PSC would like those empty numbers to be transferred to other prefixes.

“We should check with the folks in Flaxville and make sure they’re OK with no longer having a thousand phone numbers each,” said Brad Johnson, commissioner for the northern Rocky Mountain district anchored by Flathead, Lake, and Lewis and Clark counties.

The issue arose because the Wire Line Competition Bureau is considering waivers to prolong the lives of area codes for Maine and North Dakota. Maine’s area code is set to expire in 2025, North Dakota’s in 2026. Commissioners voted to support waivers for those states.

“On a state level, the 406 area code, which ought to support approximately 8 million Montana phone numbers, should not be on the verge of exhaustion in a state that has only about 1.1 million residents,” commissioners said in a draft letter to the Wire Line Competition Bureau.

This isn’t the first time the PSC has chosen to ride for the 406 brand, which has been approaching exhaustion for about a decade.

