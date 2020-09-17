Montana's election laws are voter-friendly, state attorneys say

According to a University of Montana professor who studies elections, that’s the wrong approach to the issue. When constitutional rights are involved, there’s a higher bar to meet.

“The question is not whether there is proof of no fraud in ballot collection, but instead whether there is proof of fraud in ballot collection that could justify the law,” Anthony Johnstone told The Billings Gazette in an earlier interview. “Because the starting point is the right to vote, not the suspicion of voters committing fraud.”

The law was pitched as a safeguard against voter fraud, which is rare. It put a stop to unstaffed ballot drop boxes used by election officials to collect ballots, as well as to organized ballot collection efforts. Groups like the Montana Democratic Party, the Montana Public Interest Research Group and others orchestrated ballot collection efforts before the restrictions were passed.

Both Stapleton and Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan have interpreted the law to apply only to ballots delivered in person, and not to ballots placed in the mail.