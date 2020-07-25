Montana's open U.S. House seat is a top-dollar race

Where the candidates are close is how they performed against incumbents in 2018. Rosendale won 46.7% of the vote against incumbent Jon Tester in the 2018 U.S. Senate race.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee sees the U.S. House seat in play, in part because of Rosendale’s 2018 loss to Tester, in race that featured four appearances in Montana by President Donald Trump. In a state where Republicans’ grasp on the Montana Legislature is strong and only one Democrat, Gov. Steve Bullock, won statewide office in 2016, Tester’s third-term win was the best he’d ever done with Montana voters. The incumbent won more than 50% of the vote for the first time.

Tester’s campaign railed on Rosendale as an out-of-stater from Maryland. Democrats are doing the same in the House race.

Rosendale was elected state auditor in that 2016 sweep and regulated securities and insurers. He’s an opponent of the Affordable Care Act, and his support of insurance policies that cost less up front but also offer less coverage has been part of the Democrat’s attack.