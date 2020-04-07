Montana's primary election moves to mail ballot

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

All active registered voters in Montana will be able to vote by mail in the June 2 primaries.

Following a directive issued by Gov. Steve Bullock last month, each county in the state was given the option of conducting an all mail-in ballot primary in June as the state works to slow the spread of COVID-19.

By Friday, every county in the state had confirmed to the Secretary of State's office they would take the mail-in option.

"We've approved them all," said Dana Corson, the state elections director.

Counties have until Wednesday to switch back to administering a traditional election with polling places.

"But I think it's unlikely at this point," Corson said.

Ballots will be mailed on May 8.

While polling places will be closed on Election Day, each county's election office is required to accommodate some form of early, in-person voting, according to the governor's directive.

"Each county will need to maintain an office or a place to assist voters and polling, and we are gathering that information now," Corson said.