Montana's Public Service Commission struggles with open meeting laws amid stay-at-home order

At first, Mary Ann Dunwell wasn’t sure anyone was on line as she attempted testify during a Montana Public Service Commission meeting Tuesday. Then someone dropped a loud F-bomb as Dunwell tried to speak.
She was startled, as were other people attempting to participate as the line went suddenly dead.
“I hung up right away. It was an outrage,” Dunwell said afterward. A Democratic state legislator from Helena, Dunwell wouldn’t repeat the expletive shouted over her testimony. Hearing it once was enough.
Montana’s constitution guarantees that government meetings be open to the public and that people have the right to participate. But people trying to exercise those rights at Montana Public Service Commission meetings the past two weeks say they’ve been denied, despite PSC efforts to comply with law while meeting remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several people told Lee Montana Newspapers last week that they were shut out April 7 as the Commission weighed taking up climate change policy. There was supposed to a chance for public comment, but not everyone who wanted to comment could get though. As the commissioners worked through their business with the public on hold, people on the call could be heard saying “Hello. Is there anybody there?” The climate change proposal by Republican Roger Koopman, called for a two-day autumn forum on climate change and energy policy. The commission voted 3-2 against it.
“We’ve got to figure something out here because it is a constitutional issue. If you’re going to have public meetings, by golly you have to make a reasonable opportunity for the public to participate,” Koopman said Tuesday.
Koopman suggested canceling meetings if open meetings laws couldn’t be observed. Wednesday, the commission scrapped a meeting after concerns that its plans to use the video conferencing application Zoom would be unsuccessful.
After Dunwell’s experience Tuesday, the commission decided not to take up NorthWestern Energy’s plans to purchase an additional share of Colstrip Unit 4, which had been scheduled for that day. The issue has drawn considerable public interest since the utility filed for preapproval in February. Dunwell and others wanted to comment on the matter, but couldn’t. The PSC chose instead to try again Friday with opportunity for the public to speak.
PSC Chairman Brad Johnson said Wednesday that the commission had attempted to make public comment possible using the conference application Zoom, but the meeting was crashed by someone shouting expletives and posting pornographic images.
“What’s the term? I guess 'Zoom bombed' is what they’re saying, during the public comment period. And I mean some nasty stuff coming up on the screen. It was just a disaster. So, we’re done with Zoom,” Johnson said. “I double-checked this morning, the livestream audio was still available through the website like it’s always been.” In other words, the commission livestream of the meeting should have been available so the public could listen to the meeting regardless of whether their right to comment was being honored.
The PSC had offered three different platforms to serve the public; a Zoom conference number, which never worked for some; a telephone number that also fizzled for others; and the livestream service on the commission website.
Other governments have managed to observe open meeting laws. The city of Billings, for example, has broadcast its meetings on community access television while giving people the chance to comment on other platforms.
Richland County Attorney Tom Halvorson, who tried unsuccessfully to participate in the PSC meeting last week and this week, said his frustrations date back to October 2019.
“The technology is not allowing us comment on them not allowing us comment,” Halvorson said. “I don’t know why this isn’t working. There’s been a breakfast briefing at the State Bar every Wednesday morning and they’ve had up to 600 people on these. You download this little app into your browser and then it’s audio and video both.”
Halvorson wanted to comment on a proposal by Koopman to censure Commissioner Randy Pinocci for accessing dozens of Koopman’s emails, the subject of some of which involved Koopman’s wife and daughter. The emails were then posted on a right-wing political blog. Some of them were read aloud.
Halvorson said he’s pretty sure the subject of some of those emails concerns his being denied the chance to comment last October on a proposed closure of a small, coal-fired power plant near Sidney. Montana Dakota Utilities intends to shutter Lewis and Clark Station next year. The power plant is no longer competitive with cheaper energy from gas-fired power plants and power bought on the open market, according to MDU. However the generator means a lot to Richland County and the Sidney Sugars sugar beet factory.
Halvorson said Koopman objected to hearing the Richland County attorney’s remarks last fall. If that email was part of Pinocci’s censure, Halvorson wanted to testify. The censure wasn’t brought up, but Halvorson couldn’t even tell given the poor concessions the PSC made to the public.
The Montana Newspaper Association proposed to the PSC on Tuesday that the commission follow the recommendations of state Attorney General Tim Fox on guidelines governments could use to assure open meeting laws were being observed during the pandemic.
Fox on March 27 spelled out the responsibilities of local governments for satisfying public meeting laws during the pandemic. The AG had been asked for guidance by the Montana County Attorneys Association, Custer County and the City of Bozeman.
“The ‘right of participation’ requires each public body to adopt policies which permit and encourage public participation in agency decisions,” Fox wrote. “The required procedures ‘must include a method of affording interested persons reasonable opportunity to submit data, views, orally or in written form, prior to a final decision that is of significant interest to the public.”
The attorney general’s guidance is attached to the online version of this article.
