Montana's Public Service Commission struggles with open meeting laws amid stay-at-home order

“We’ve got to figure something out here because it is a constitutional issue. If you’re going to have public meetings, by golly you have to make a reasonable opportunity for the public to participate,” Koopman said Tuesday.

Koopman suggested canceling meetings if open meetings laws couldn’t be observed. Wednesday, the commission scrapped a meeting after concerns that its plans to use the video conferencing application Zoom would be unsuccessful.

After Dunwell’s experience Tuesday, the commission decided not to take up NorthWestern Energy’s plans to purchase an additional share of Colstrip Unit 4, which had been scheduled for that day. The issue has drawn considerable public interest since the utility filed for preapproval in February. Dunwell and others wanted to comment on the matter, but couldn’t. The PSC chose instead to try again Friday with opportunity for the public to speak.

PSC Chairman Brad Johnson said Wednesday that the commission had attempted to make public comment possible using the conference application Zoom, but the meeting was crashed by someone shouting expletives and posting pornographic images.