Montana's Public Service Commission sues media organizations who asked for public information

“If you’re a member of the public, are you going to have a lawyer on hand to ask for information from a public agency that you have an interest in?” said Lee Banville, who teaches media law at the University of Montana School of Journalism and is also a member of Montana’s Freedom of Information Hotline. “That seems like a really high bar. We’re not talking about multi-state media organizations. We’re talking about can a Montanan get information from the Public Service Commission?”

Lawsuits like the one filed by the PSC have earned nickname "SLAPP suits," or strategic lawsuits against public participation. They have become more common in states that don't prevent governments from filing lawsuits when confronted with requests for public information.

In Montana, state law provides every person the right to examine and obtain a copy of any public information, though that right is balanced with an individual's right to privacy.

At the time the Gazette made its request for information about email spying, there were several records requests waiting for a response from the PSC. Daniel Zolnikov, a state legislator from Billings who is also a candidate for Public Service Commission District 2, wanted to know whether incumbent Commissioner Tony O’Donnell was asking PSC staff to work on O’Donnell’s campaign at work using government resources.