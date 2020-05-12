Montana's Public Service Commission sues media organizations who asked for public information

The Montana Public Service Commission is suing the Billings Gazette and others who have asked for public records about the commission’s recent email spying scandal.
The Gazette's inclusion as a defendant stems from a Feb. 13 public records request about PSC Commissioner Randy Pinocci and employee Drew Zinecker obtaining the emails of Commissioner Roger Koopman. The emails were turned over to a right-wing website where the host read them aloud and put them on display. Koopman said he had no idea the eavesdropping was taking place.
Justin Kraske, PSC attorney, has asked the court to determine what information the all-Republican Public Service Commission is obligated to turn over. He cited privacy concerns of PSC employees. The lawsuit was filed April 30 in Lewis and Clark County District Court.
Suing the public over information requests, rather than producing the information, has become a frequent government response. Rather than deliver public information, the government puts the people in the position of having to pay for attorneys and defend their information requests in court. The lawsuit is enough to discourage some people, particularly individuals not working for news outlets, from exercising their public right to know.
“If you’re a member of the public, are you going to have a lawyer on hand to ask for information from a public agency that you have an interest in?” said Lee Banville, who teaches media law at the University of Montana School of Journalism and is also a member of Montana’s Freedom of Information Hotline. “That seems like a really high bar. We’re not talking about multi-state media organizations. We’re talking about can a Montanan get information from the Public Service Commission?”
Lawsuits like the one filed by the PSC have earned nickname "SLAPP suits," or strategic lawsuits against public participation. They have become more common in states that don't prevent governments from filing lawsuits when confronted with requests for public information.
In Montana, state law provides every person the right to examine and obtain a copy of any public information, though that right is balanced with an individual's right to privacy.
At the time the Gazette made its request for information about email spying, there were several records requests waiting for a response from the PSC. Daniel Zolnikov, a state legislator from Billings who is also a candidate for Public Service Commission District 2, wanted to know whether incumbent Commissioner Tony O’Donnell was asking PSC staff to work on O’Donnell’s campaign at work using government resources.
Last week, Zolnikov told The Gazette he was still waiting for the PSC to produce the public documents he requested months ago. He suspected he wasn’t going the get a response until after the primary election is over. Ballots were mailed out last week and Election Day is June 2.
O’Donnell told The Gazette earlier this month that he had asked PSC communications director Drew Zinecker to help produce a newsletter for constituents. The commissioner said the newsletter wasn't intended to be campaign material.
The Gazette had expected that its records request concerning the investigation into the email scandal would also touch on the O’Donnell issue, which had first been alleged by Pinocci in a Feb. 24 interview.
An early, limited response to The Gazette’s request for information about the Koopman emails raised several issues about operations at the PSC. It was revealed that Zinecker had obtained access to all commissioner email accounts shortly after being hired in mid-2019 and could not only read commissioner emails without their knowledge, but also send emails from commissioner accounts. The early disclosure about Zinecker's access didn't disclose who authorized it.
In that early response to The Gazette’s information request, the PSC blacked out three full pages of information, to which The Gazette objected, while asking for further information about the email spying investigation.
Other media defendants include Montana State University, which owns Yellowstone Public Radio, and Gannett, owner of the Great Falls Tribune. Both organizations separately filed public information requests concerning the emails.
This isn't the first time a government has sued The Gazette over a public records request. In 2014, the City of Billings sued The Gazette after the newspaper requested public records concerning financial irregularities at the city landfill. Similiar to the PSC case, the city had asked the court to decide what information should be released and cited privacy concerns for some employees.
The court concluded that the city improperly sued The Gazette, while witholding public records. The judge awarded The Gazette $12,000 for attorney's fees in the landfill case.
