Montana's Public Service Commission votes down climate change forum

Montana’s Public Service Commission voted down a proposal Tuesday for a climate change forum during a meeting that wasn’t public.

Commissioners voted 3-2 against a proposal by Roger Koopman, who suggested the PSC stage a forum on climate change issues relevant to energy policy. In a whitepaper outlining his plan, Koopman said the forum would help determine whether Montana needed to calculate carbon pollution costs into energy projects, mainly by allowing renewable energy projects to collect revenue beyond production costs for carbon-free energy.

Koopman, a Republican commissioner from Bozeman, suggested a panel representing a “wide range of belief on climate” be assembled to identify a half dozen professionals to for a two-day fall event in the old Montana Supreme Court Chambers.

Koopman and Commissioner Tony O’Donnell voted for the plan. Commissioners Bob Lake, of Hamilton; Brad Johnson, of Helena; and Randy Pinocci, of Great Falls, voted against the proposal.

The discussion took place during a PSC meeting that wasn't open to the public. The commission met remotely using the online meeting service Zoom, but didn't allow the public to witness its business proceedings. There was a limited option for the public to call in during the comment period at the end of the agenda.

Government agencies have had to come up with alternative ways for their to proceedings to comply with Montana's public meetings laws. Everything from online video streaming to conference calls have been used effectively by other government agencies.

