Montana's Rosendale one of 3 U.S. Reps voting against supporting Ukraine

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, was one of only 3 U.S. House members to vote against supporting the people of Ukraine on Wednesday.

The bill demanded an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and backed additional sanctions against Russia, while calling for “coordination with United States allies and partners, to fully isolate the Putin regime economically for its unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.”

The bill passed 426 to 3. Rosendale, Montana’s only vote in the U.S. House, was joined by fellow Republican Reps. Paul Gosar, of Arizona and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Rosendale offered no explanation for his opposition. Last week Rosendale said "The United States has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aid of either side in this foreign conflict."

Russia Federation President Vladimer Putin stopped just short of threatening nuclear strikes against the West and the United States last week for interfering with the invasion saying, "No matter who tries to stand in our way or all the more so create threats for our country and our people, they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history."

The Russian invasion is Europe's largest military attack since World War II.

Last month, Rosendale introduced a bill with Gosar and eight other Republicans to deny aid to Ukraine until the United States completed a wall along the Mexico border. Rosendale specified that the wall needed to be constructed 30 feet high and made of hardened steel with perimeter lighting.

After the vote, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican and U.S. Air Force Veteran called out Rosendale, Gosar and Massie for their opposition.

“Paul Gosar, Rosendale, and Thomas Massie just voted no in the house of reps on a resolution supporting the people of Ukraine. Unreal,” Kinsinger said, in post on Twitter.

“The bright side is over 400 voted yes. Russian warship….” What comes after the ellipses is “go f---- yourself” a reference to the words of 13 Ukraine soldiers who last week told a Russian warship where to go before the ship demanded their surrender on Snake Island, just off the Ukraine coast.

Gosar responded: “talk to me when our border is secure.”

Most recently, Gosar was condemned for speaking at the America First Political Action Conference organized by white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

This story will continue to be updated.

