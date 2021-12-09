Montana's slice of $555B in clean energy plan could expand green projects

One of the issues receiving little attention, is the plan to keep these tax incentives around for 10 years. That certainty hasn’t always been there for renewable energy. There were years in the past decade when Renewable Energy Production Tax Credits were only approved 12 months at a time, in some cases retroactively by Congress in the final weeks of December.

Having incentives on tap for a decade should create stability for solar construction, said Andrew Valainis, Montana Renewable Energy Association executive director. What’s also promising is the separate credit for battery storage, which could be big for Montana businesses.

“What's great about the credits in the Build Back Better program, from my perspective, is that not only will it give another boost to solar and wind by extending it for 10 years so there's predictability, it will also add a standalone credit for storage, which is huge,” Valainis said. “Right now, if you install like a home storage system, to get the tax credit you have to install it and solar at the same time, then the storage would qualify, and toward the total cost. What this bill would do is, it would allow a separate credit, similar to the ITC, for solar and wind, but for storage.”