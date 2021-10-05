Montana's would-be congressional district maps narrowed to nine

The Commission is comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans selected by state legislative leadership and chaired by a fifth member appointed by the Montana Supreme Court.

Commissioner Kendra Miller, of Bozeman, said the five maps submitted by Democrats balanced the population of two U.S. House districts, in some cases down to a one-person difference. Doing so put some neighbors on opposite sides of the political divide.

“Achieving perfect population equality is very difficult. Anyone who was drawing maps knows that and I think that it also means that, you know, somewhere along that line, it's likely that two neighbors are going say, ‘well, why on earth did you put the line there?’” Miller said.

"That's part of the of U.S. Supreme Court precedent, and not necessarily one that makes sense to a lot of redistricting lawyers or elections clerks. But we also feel like it's sort of what's been asked of us and sort of eliminates some legal liability if we aren't following political subdivisions perfectly.”

There were objections between the parties over the map finalists, many of which were variations of the multiple maps submitted by the public over the past month and a half.