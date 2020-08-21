More details emerge about dismantled mail equipment in Montana

“The Treasury secretary also insisted that all Republican appointees on the board of governors and the postal regulatory commission come to his office and kiss the ring and receive his blessing before confirmation,” Williams said. “The secretary was keenly interested in labor agreements, postal pricing increases, and especially volume discounts being given to Postal Service’s largest customers, Amazon and UPS and FedEx. The Postal Service replied to the early demands from the secretary explaining that the provisions he was asking for were illegal, but the concerns were ignored.”

Williams said the Treasury has borrowed and spent $300 billion in Postal Service retirement funds at interest rates set so low by the Treasury that the funds were dying.

Asked about Treasury Secretary Mnuchin withholding the Postal Service funds, Montana’s Congressional delegation responded cautiously.

Tester has for the weeks expressed concern about the Trump administration sitting on money approved by Congress to help the Postal Service. In late March, Tester and Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte voted for the $2 trillion CARES Act, which included $10 billion for USPS. On July 2 both Daines and Tester signed another proposal to send $25 billion to the USPS to keep it operating through the pandemic.