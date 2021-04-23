Native lawmakers blast Gianforte after bison plan dropped

BILLINGS — Native American lawmakers criticized Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday over his decision to scrap a bison management plan that would have allowed the wild animals to be restored in more areas of the state.

Members of the Legislature's American Indian caucus said they should have been consulted before Gianforte canceled the plan, citing opposition from ranchers.

Bison, also known as buffalo, have deep historical meaning for Plains Indian tribes that once depended on the animals for food, clothing and other necessities. Bison were driven to near-extinction by settlers in the late 1800s.

Efforts to restore the animals outside of Yellowstone National Park have long met resistance from agricultural interests. Bison in sufficient numbers could compete with cattle for grazing space on public lands. Ranchers also have raised worries about a disease carried by Yellowstone bison called brucellosis, although no transmissions from bison to cattle have been recorded.

The bison management plan scrapped by Gianforte, a Republican, had been in the works for almost a decade when it was adopted last year by his Democratic predecessor, Steve Bullock.