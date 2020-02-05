No sanctions for Montana lawmaker over socialism comments

Grounds for recall include physical or mental lack of fitness, incompetence, violation of the oath of office, official misconduct or conviction of a felony offense, said Todd Everts, director of legal services for the Legislature.

It's not clear whether Garcia's comments would meet any of those grounds for removal.

If they did, by the time a recall election could be held, voters would be close to a primary election in which Garcia is seeking a state Senate seat, Hertz said.

"I think people just need to understand there's very little that a legislator can do during the interim, particularly if they're not on interim committees," Hertz said.

Garcia likens socialism to treason and asserts that people who are found to be socialists could be jailed or shot. He could not cite which part of the Constitution supports his claims. The Constitution defines treason as levying war against the United States or providing aid and comfort to their enemies.

"But more than likely they would never be shot because we just don't do that in today's society," Garcia said Monday. "We're supposed to be civilized."

