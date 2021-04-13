Noem asks Biden to allow fireworks at Mount Rushmore in July

Fireworks go off at Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Associated Press
KEYSTONE, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday asking that he intervene and allow a Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.
The National Park Service has denied a permit for the fireworks this year, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, tribal opposition and the environment.
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore last year for a Fourth of July celebration that included a campaign stop by then-President Donald Trump. It was the first time Mount Rushmore has hosted a fireworks show since 2009.
Wildfire risks had cancelled previous Fourth of July displays.
Noem's request comes after the national memorial was recently closed for several days because of a large wildfire at its doorstep.
The governor asked Biden to uphold the Memorandum of Agreement between National Park Service and South Dakota.
"We are committed to hosting a Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration that is safe and responsible and working closely with the National Parks Service to do so," Noem wrote. "I respectfully ask that you continue the hopeful message you shared earlier this year and uphold our Agreement to host the event this year."
PHOTOS: Trump visits Mount Rushmore for fireworks
Fireworks attendees enter Mount Rushmore grounds
Around 7,500 attendees filed in after security checks at Mount Rushmore, which included two rounds of backpack searches, a walk-through metal detector and a handheld metal detector.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
U.S. Army wears masks
No social distancing or mask-wearing policies were enforced at the fireworks event on Friday night, but the U.S. Army continued to comply with mask-wearing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Security checks
One of 7,500 attendees is seen going through security as a guard uses a handheld metal detector on patrons.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Crowd grows in size
Seating quickly filled up in the amphitheater at Mount Rushmore, hours before the fireworks would go off.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
No mask mandate
Few event attendees chose to wear masks, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. No mask-wearing policy was mandated for all the event attendees, and no social distancing was enforced.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Police, Secret Service convene
Police, Secret Service and other armed guards were on standby Friday at Mount Rushmore. Most were not seen wearing masks.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Park official kicks off the show
Patricia Trap, acting superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Memorial, gave a brief speech to kick off the programming at the fireworks event.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Pegasus plays
The nine-member Air Force special pop band known as "Pegasus" played covers of Steely Dan, Dexys Midnight Runners and Michael Jackson at the event.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Roosevelt speaks
A Teddy Roosevelt reenactor addressed the packed crowd at Mount Rushmore.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
No social distancing
Social distancing was impossible and not enforced by event planners for the crowd of 7,500 at Mount Rushmore on Friday.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Standing room only
The lower level of the amphitheater at Mount Rushmore saw packed rows of seats. Some people stood off to the sides at times.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Hoop dancer performs
Jasmine Pickner-Bell, a member of the Crow Creek Dakota Sioux Tribe, performed a Sacred Hoop Dance.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Indigenous representation at Mount Rushmore
Here,
Jasmine Pickner-Bell, a member of the Crow Creek Dakota Sioux Tribe, performs a Sacred Hoop Dance. Other indigenous storytellers and speakers were at the forefront of the event, including Darrell Red Cloud and Sequoia Crosswhite.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Trump supporters fly the flags
A majority of audience members at the July 3 fireworks show were vocal Trump supporters. Many brought in their own signs and flags, such as these two people sporting a "Re-Elect Trump" and Trump flag.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Air Force One flies over the crowd
Air Force One made a flyover at Mount Rushmore before landing at Ellsworth Air Force Base early Friday evening.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Marine One takes a turn
Marine One — one of the two helicopters pictured — transported President Trump to the monument from Ellsworth Air Force Base. The helicopters were followed by a larger plane for security.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Marine One flyover
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Marine One flyover
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Marine One flyover
Marine One flew past Mount Rushmore on its way to drop Trump off at a helipad near the memorial.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Homemade signs
Several people at Mount Rushmore brought their own signs and waved them vigorously during speeches and flyovers.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Noem's family takes a seat
Gov. Kristi Noem sat in the front row with her family at the event on the stage. Rep. Dusty Johnson can be seen in the back row wearing a mask, the only person on stage to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Trump's family appears
President Donald Trump's family was present at the event, including his two sons.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Trump's side of the stage
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Thune and Rounds appear with "thumbs-up"
Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds walked onstage to a round of applause. Despite pledging to wear a mask at the event, Rounds was seen without one during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
POTUS and FLOTUS
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walked onstage hand-in-hand Friday night ahead of the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Trumps
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump seen at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening ahead of the fireworks display.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Trumps
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump seen at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening ahead of the fireworks display.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Trumps
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump seen at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening ahead of the fireworks display.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Trumps
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump seen at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening ahead of the fireworks display.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
National Anthem
President Trump salutes and First Lady Melania Trump holds her hand over her heart while the National Anthem plays Friday evening at Mount Rushmore ahead of the fireworks display.
National Anthem
The U.S. Air Force Academy Concert Band recites the National Anthem as President Trump and the First Lady look on.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Flyovers
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Flyovers
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Flyovers
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Applause
President Trump applauds as messages from South Dakota's armed forces play onscreen Friday night at Mount Rushmore ahead of the fireworks display.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Trump's side of the stage
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Flyovers
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Noem speaks
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to the crowd at Mount Rushmore on Friday night. A majority of attendees were South Dakotans, according to a show of hands she requested.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Secretary of Interior gives an address
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt spoke Friday and said it was "great" to be in South Dakota.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Trump talks
President Trump spoke Friday night at Mount Rushmore ahead of the fireworks display, saying Mount Rushmore would not be defaced or torn down anytime soon.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Fireworks
Fireworks go off at Mount Rushmore on Friday night for the first time in 11 years.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Fireworks
Fireworks go off at Mount Rushmore on Friday night for the first time in 11 years.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
Fireworks
Fireworks go off at Mount Rushmore on Friday night for the first time in 11 years.
Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal
