Noem raises almost $1M in 4th quarter
Noem raises almost $1M in 4th quarter

PIERRE, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem, who has said she'll seek a second term as governor next year, reported raising nearly $1 million in the fourth quarter.

In a report filed Friday, the Republican reported raising about $966,000 to end the year, and spent just under $400,000.

KELO-TV said Noem's report showed a year-end balance of about $1.4 million.

Former President Donald Trump urged Noem to challenge Sen. John Thune in a primary, but she has said she won't. Trump was angry at Thune's remarks on his election loss.

Noem narrowly defeated Democrat Billie Sutton in 2018.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during a press conference in Box Elder, S. D. in December 2020.

 Grace Pritchett, Rapid City Journal
