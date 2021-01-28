Noem refuses to say whether Biden victory was free and fair

Noem acknowledged that Trump had a chance to argue his case in courts and the allegations were rejected. She also attended Biden's inauguration earlier this month and said she wanted to work with his administration to help South Dakota.

But her refusal to say whether the election was fair has also benefitted her own campaign and positions her to inherit or keep voters still loyal to Trump. She recently said she isn't interested in running for president in 2024, but political strategists say her actions suggest otherwise and she is still considered a contender.

Noem's rise to national prominence came as she touted her efforts to avoid business closures and mask mandates during the pandemic. She has faced scrutiny for those decisions, especially after the state's COVID-19 death rate became the highest in the Midwest after a surge of cases that peaked in November.

Noem defended her decision to not issue a mask mandate after legislative Democrats, who are in the minority in the state Legislature, introduced a bill that would have required people to wear masks in public statewide. Noem said she has not seen any evidence that mask mandates work.

"We have followed the science of the virus and what we know about it, the data and the facts on the ground," she said.