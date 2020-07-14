North Dakota congressman won't return contributions from wall builder

Democratic Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in a statement that "Fisher Industries has paid to play for their NDGOP connections, including Kelly Armstrong. These connections have secured them government contracts and a hefty sum of our tax dollars for a project they either couldn't complete or didn't care enough to do right."

Fisher acknowledged that there had been some erosion on the land in front of the fencing caused by rain and the natural flow of the river. He said his crews planned to install more organic material to fill the gaps or insert rock if erosion continues, but that other parts of the wall remained untouched.

Armstrong, who grew up with Fisher in Dickinson, said Democrats are practicing "demagoguery," and that he is proud to have Fisher Industries in his community.

"There is zero chance" Armstrong said, of the possibility he would return the money. "If I can't take a contribution from someone in my community, I don't want to be in Congress."

Democrats have endorsed Zach Raknerud, a retail manager from Minot, to run against Armstrong in November.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0