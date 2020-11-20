North Dakota governor: Avoid traveling and large gatherings on Thanksgiving

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday asked North Dakotans to stay home on Thanksgiving and to not celebrate the holiday with people outside of their households to help slow the rampant spread of the coronavirus and preserve the state's hospital capacity.

Burgum's request mirrors a Thanksgiving warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging Americans not to travel and instead to celebrate the holiday only with immediate family.

"These gathering can be dangerous, if not deadly, for those who are vulnerable," Burgum said during his weekly COVID-19 update at the state Capitol.

Like many states in the Upper Midwest, North Dakota is in the grips of a severe outbreak of COVID-19, logging another 1,408 confirmed cases and 23 more deaths from the disease on Friday, according to the state's health department. That brought it's totals since the pandemic began to more than 70,000 cases and 818 deaths. There are 9,915 active cases statewide.

Burgum was joined at the briefing by doctors who warned that the holiday weekend could lead to more infections if precautions are ignored.