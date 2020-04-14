North Dakota governor rejected call to close polling sites amid virus worry

The association also asked that for "public safety reasons, it is our request that no polling locations be open on June 9th," the letter said.

Donnell Preskey Hushka, the group's executive director, said she still believes no counties would have a polling place.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger said his staff has been in contact with county auditors and "at this particular point, I'd be very surprised if any county has a polling location."

It's unclear if the governor could have required a shutdown of polling places under current law, said John Bjornson, director of the Legislative Council, the Legislature's research arm.

"There is no precedent here," Bjornson said. "We have not done an analysis of that."

Bjornson said the executive branch has the power to suspend laws but not change laws.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner said he "wouldn't have had a problem" if Burgum had mandated a closure of all polling places for the June primary. But he also said he wouldn't protest if counties decided to open polling places.

Chet Pollert, Wardner's GOP counterpart in the House, agreed that it should be left up to the counties whether to open polling places.