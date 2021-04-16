North Dakota governor signs Ten Commandments school bill

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed a measure Friday aimed at shielding schools and teachers from lawsuits arising from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

The Republican's endorsement of the bill comes after attorneys and school officials warned the legislation is unconstitutional and would spur costly and unwinnable legal fights.

The bill received broad support in both Republican-led legislative chambers, with a 76-16 vote in the House and a 34-13 vote in the Senate. Hoping to fend off legal challenges, the House amended the bill with a requirement that the Ten Commandments be included in a display with other historical documents.

In a statement, Burgum said the bill "clarifies the existing authority in state law that allows a school to display a religious object or document of cultural, legal, or historical significance together with similar documents."

"This law supports local control and gives school districts full control over whether to display any religious objects or documents," his statement said.