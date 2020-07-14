North Dakota governor unveils plan for schools to reopen

Baesler said the guidance would allow local school officials to start classes when they chose, either earlier "to bank some time" should an outbreak occur, or later if more time is needed to put a reopening plan in place.

Fargo Public Schools spokeswoman AnnMarie Campbell said school officials met Tuesday to discuss "re-entry plans" in anticipation of Burgum's announcement.

Campbell said the district, the second-largest behind Bismarck, would craft its own plan based on the governor's guidelines. The district would then present the plan to staff and parents and ask for feedback over the next few weeks, she said.

North Dakota has 11 public universities and colleges. University system spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius said the schools also are slated to reopen this fall, with precautions.

Burgum's guidelines come as the state reported a near-record number of hospitalizations and its 88th death due to the virus.

The North Dakota Department of Health said 42 people are currently hospitalized, down one from the record set on Monday.

North Dakota has confirmed 4,493 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.