North Dakota high court sides with state over minerals law

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the state over a law intended to clarify long-disputed ownership of minerals under a Missouri River reservoir.

The court's opinion released Thursday centers around a law signed by Gov. Doug Burgum in 2017 that limited state mineral claims under Lake Sakakawea to a smaller area than it had previously claimed. The move has been estimated to cost the state nearly $187 million it already had collected in oil-drilling royalty payments that must be returned.

Democratic Rep. Marvin Nelson, former gubernatorial candidate Paul Sorum and others challenged the law and sought to prevent the state Board of University and School Lands from "giving away" up to $2 billion in oil and gas mineral rights in coming years.

State attorneys argued the law is not a giveaway but a way to define the boundary of the state's mineral interests.

East Central Judicial District Judge John Irby last year ruled that the majority of the law was constitutional but it violated the state's "gifting" clause that prohibits the state from making gifts of money or loans to businesses or individuals.