North Dakota Legislature approves Sunday morning booze sales

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota's Republican-led Legislature moved Friday to allow booze sales on Sunday mornings, marking further relaxation of what had been the nation's toughest business restrictions on that day.

The House voted to 49-41 to allow alcohol sales seven days a week begging at 8 a.m. Bars and restaurants can't serve alcohol from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sundays, while liquor stores can't sell alcohol until noon.

The Senate narrowly approved the measure last month. It now goes to GOP Gov. Doug Burgum. If signed, the change would take effect Aug. 1.

North Dakota has had "blue laws" restricting business on Sunday since it became a state in 1889. They stemmed from fears that shopping on Sunday morning would compete with church.

After many failed attempts over the years, the Legislature in 2019 repealed Sunday business restrictions but left in place the prohibition of early alcohol sales.

The measure got a "do-not-pass" recommendation in the House Judiciary Committee.

Minot GOP Rep. Robert Paulson, who carried the bill on the House floor, said the committee felt there was "plenty of time to buy alcohol in our state as it is now."