North Dakota schools await governor's plan to reopen classes amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. — Schools across North Dakota on Tuesday were awaiting Gov. Doug Burgum's plans to reopen the buildings this fall amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Fargo Public Schools spokeswoman AnnMarie Campbell said school officials were meeting to discuss "re-entry plans" in anticipation of Burgum's expected announcement late Tuesday.

Campbell said the district, the second-largest behind Bismarck, would craft its own plan based on the governor's guidelines. The district would then present the plan to staff and parents and ask for feedback over the next few weeks, she said.

Burgum closed all public and private K-12 schools indefinitely in March by executive order but amended it later to allow ceremonies on school property and summer classes with proper social distancing and other safety precautions.

Decisions ultimately were left to local school officials. Summer classes did not prohibit schools from offering instruction by distance learning, instead of face-to-face instruction in buildings.