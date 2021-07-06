North Dakota sending Guard soldiers to US-Mexico border

BISMARCK, N.D. — About 125 soldiers from a Bismarck-based National Guard unit will be sent to the U.S. border with Mexico later this year for an undetermined amount of time, the North Dakota guard said Tuesday.

The soldiers from the 957th Engineer Company are expected to begin the deployment this fall, the military said.

Mike Nowatzki, a spokesman for Gov. Doug Burgum, said the Department of the Army made the request through the National Guard Bureau.

"We have monitored the ongoing crisis at the southern border and have responded to the request by sending North Dakota National Guard Soldiers to support the efforts to secure our border," the Republican governor said in a statement.

Nowatzki said the deployment is being funded by the federal government.

Burgum is among a growing list of Republican governors promising to send law enforcement officers to Texas. Republican governors from Arkansas, Florida, Nebraska and Iowa have all committed to sending law enforcement officers for border security.